Obituary: Reed, Louisa Mae

Louisa Mae Reed, 92, of Marietta, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, November 24, 2023, at Elison Assisted Living & Memory Care in Marietta, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 27, 1931, in Parkersburg, WV, to Hobert and Lucy Ann Petit Cunningham.

Louisa was a member of Pinehurst Christian Church for over 50 years, where she was very involved in many ways. She was a loving and caring homemaker, taking care of her family, whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kathy Buffington, Joyce Cox and Melissa Lynch (Terry); eight grandchildren, Mitch Buchman (Amy), Natalie Buchman (Nate Arnold), Justin Cox (Vanessa), Coree Cox (Emily Gruver), Timothy Cox (Morgan Massarelli), Jordan Lynch (Anna), Allyson Lynch (Nathan Edwards) and Evan Lynch; five great-grandchildren, Percy, Ozlo, Joanna, Verity and Zeke; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dale Reed, whom she married on June 15, 1952; three siblings, Evelyn Deeter, Paul Cunningham, and Donna Guenther.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023 at the MARIETTA CHAPEL OF CAWLEY & PEOPLES FUNERAL HOME, with Mark Wilmoth officiating. Burial will follow in Coolville Cemetery. The family will greet friends for two hours prior to services.

Her family would like to thank everyone at Elison Memory Care and Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pinehurst Christian Church, 20307 St. Rt. 550, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Louisa’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.