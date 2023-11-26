Obituary: Rush, Goldie

Goldie Gay Rush, 91, of Minnora, WV, was peacefully called to her heavenly home on November 22, 2023, with her husband, William Rush, by her side.

She was born December 3, 1931, at Arnoldsburg, WV, a daughter of the late William and Tilda May Cottrell.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, William Robert Rush, Jr., and many siblings.

Her memory will live on through her husband, William Rush, and children: two daughters, Geleana Collins (Billy Collins) and Glenda Talley (Doug Marks), and one son, Richard Talley; grandchildren, Jeremy Lopez, Melissa Arellano, Dustin Adkins, Dillon Adkins, Dalton Tabor, Timothy Murphy, Cody Collins, Coltin Collins, Brooklyn Arnold, Curtis Talley, Samantha Loyd, two step-grandchildren Deidre Gumm and Derek Brannon, many great-grandchildren and those that she loved and accepted as grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

Goldie loved her family, friends, and the Lord with all her heart. She loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, goldpanning, metal detecting, collecting dolls and beanie babies, and tending to her flowers. She left a legacy of wisdom, love, and especially kindness for all to follow.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Richie Propst officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Minnora Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.stumpfuneralhomes.com&c=E,1,k8YZTGr71ruzYX4QTp4tV33bmeuELomR4BR-FlKGsGnNYc7zWTfW6MFJKKB4SGzcWRH5buZgFvj4S8stQHz5dZI3qcyJDmlx0rOvJMpybaKKG74,&typo=1

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.