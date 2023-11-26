Obituary: Rush, Goldie

Goldie Rush Obit
Goldie Rush Obit(None)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Goldie Gay Rush, 91, of Minnora, WV, was peacefully called to her heavenly home on November 22, 2023, with her husband, William Rush, by her side.

She was born December 3, 1931, at Arnoldsburg, WV, a daughter of the late William and Tilda May Cottrell.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, William Robert Rush, Jr., and many siblings.

Her memory will live on through her husband, William Rush, and children: two daughters, Geleana Collins (Billy Collins) and Glenda Talley (Doug Marks), and one son, Richard Talley; grandchildren, Jeremy Lopez, Melissa Arellano, Dustin Adkins, Dillon Adkins, Dalton Tabor, Timothy Murphy, Cody Collins, Coltin Collins, Brooklyn Arnold, Curtis Talley, Samantha Loyd, two step-grandchildren Deidre Gumm and Derek Brannon, many great-grandchildren and those that she loved and accepted as grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

Goldie loved her family, friends, and the Lord with all her heart. She loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, goldpanning, metal detecting, collecting dolls and beanie babies, and tending to her flowers. She left a legacy of wisdom, love, and especially kindness for all to follow.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Richie Propst officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Minnora Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.stumpfuneralhomes.com&c=E,1,k8YZTGr71ruzYX4QTp4tV33bmeuELomR4BR-FlKGsGnNYc7zWTfW6MFJKKB4SGzcWRH5buZgFvj4S8stQHz5dZI3qcyJDmlx0rOvJMpybaKKG74,&typo=1

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mincks reported secondary explosions occurring due to the fire.
Crews battle structure fire near Belpre
Carl Robinson stabbed his father on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: One injured following stabbing in Parkersburg
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
The mark left by Native Americans in the area throughout its history can still be seen today...
Native American history of the MOV: Pre-colonization
christmas lights generic
Holiday Lights Parade coming to Belpre

Latest News

Freda Tucker Obit
Obituary: Tucker, Freda G.
Louisa Mae Reed Obit
Obituary: Reed, Louisa Mae
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Venham, Toby Dwayne
Mary Mae Thompson Obit
Obituary: Thompson, Mary Mae
Judy Lynn Miracle Obit
Obituary: Miracle, Judy Lynn