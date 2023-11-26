Obituary: Thompson, Mary Mae

Mary Mae Thompson, 88, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was the daughter of the late Mary Roberts and Harvey Mathess of Brohard, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Thompson, and her siblings Jack Mathess, Roy Mathess, Arnold Mathess, Garold Mathess, her twin brother Gay Mathess, Fannie Hickman and Norma McFee.

She attended Hartley School and was a 1953 graduate of Wirt County High School. “Aunt Mae” was a loving caregiver to several family members and a babysitter for many very lucky children. She was a member of Rose Hill Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, and enjoyed WVU football and basketball, hunting, fishing, going to the mountains, gardening, and her flowers.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. Funeral services will be Monday, November 27, 2023, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m, with interment at K of P Cemetery, Elizabeth, WV, with Pastor Danny McVey officiating. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Thompson family.

