Obituary: Tucker, Freda G.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Freda G. Tucker, 89, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at her home following a short illness.

She was born on January 19, 1934, in Orma, WV, a daughter of the late Savannis and Cora Bailey Duncan.

She was a homemaker, an excellent cook, and a lifetime member of Beech United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Euell Tucker, son Frederick “Freddie” Tucker, infant son Lewis Tucker, and brother Junior Duncan.

She is survived by son Lonnie Tucker of Arnoldsburg, WV, daughter Geneva Westfall (Jim) of Chloe, WV, grandson Jeremy Westfall of Mt. Zion, WV and Michael Tucker (Kristen) of Spencer, WV, great-grandsons Michael Westfall of Mt. Zion, WV and Benjamin Tucker of Spencer, WV, granddaughter Mikayla Westfall of McFarland, WV, great-great-grandsons Caden and Cameron of McFarland, WV, and sister Thelma Mallet of Longwood, FL.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. David Weaver officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in Clark Bailey Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.stumpfuneralhomes.com&c=E,1,dXWiZ0sfjm5Dh5WIl1RN8bycRO_nd1QAjNYyzOv3Y9uaVJzoxr05y0LrQlA5JjGnlz9UtkbPzgx6TaWZ0psHYSVMIzzIMXepmXNhcIKSlhKiEG-SDWT0Wr57vQ,,&typo=1

