Obituary: Venham, Toby Dwayne

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Toby Dwayne Venham, 63, of Marietta, OH, passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital on Thursday, November 23, 2023. He was born, on June 20, 1960, in Marietta to Helen Dowler Venham and the late Terry Venham.

He was a graduate of Warren High School and was baptized in the Church of Christ. Toby enjoyed old tv programs, old country music, and wrestling.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Tony D. Venham and Stoney Venham.

A memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. is honored to serve the Venham family.

