Erin Carmicle signs with Duquesne for Rowing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School senior Erin Carmicle will be heading to Pittsburgh for the next four years, as she made the decision to continue her career in Crew at Duquesne University, a Division I program.

Erin says the team atmosphere when she visited the campus was something that grabbed her attention, and she is excited to be a part of the team this fall.

Erin says she will work on her endurance and physicality as she continues to train before rowing for Duquense, and she thinks she will be able to add some personality to her new team.

“I think I’ll be able to add some fun,” said Erin. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people. I’m excited to add some personality to the team, which they already have, but I’m excited to join. I just think they have a wide range of personalities at Duquesne and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

