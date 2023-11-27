Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Avery Davis, 6, was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials. (Source: WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina last week, according to officials.

Family members identified the boy as Avery Davis.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. Officials have not clarified how the shooting happened, but they are calling it an accident.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mincks reported secondary explosions occurring due to the fire.
UPDATE: Crews battle structure fire near Belpre
This year’s theme was “Christmas in Toyland.”
Merry-Etta parade brings Christmas spirit to downtown
Jeannette R. Frazier Obit
Obituary: Frazier, Jeannette R.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Farnsworth, Betty Jackson
The native peoples throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley lived and went about everyday life in their...
Native American history of the MOV: Post-colonization

Latest News

The Memorial Health Foundation is participating in a world giving event!
Give Back to the Community This Giving Tuesday
Ring in the Holidays in the Julia-Ann Square Historic District!
Julia-Ann Square Historic District Hosting Home Tours and Tea
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie will be available to rent Dec. 13, including more songs
In this undated photo released by Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry, a newly born...
A critically endangered Sumatran rhino named Delilah successfully gives birth in Indonesia