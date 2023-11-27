Marietta businesses host Artists Sunday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On Sunday, Marietta shops Clutch Collective and Marietta Makery hosted Artists Sunday.

Artists Sunday is a global event held every year on the Sunday after Thanksgiving that encourages people to patronize artists in their area, boosting both the artists and their local economy. “When you’re buying something made locally by a local artist, that impact is just tripled. Because that person is buying their materials locally, you know, there’s just the whole chain down,” said Clutch Collective owner Sarah Arnold. “You know, you’re getting something from the source.”

For Artists Sunday, Clutch Collective hosted artist Hannah Celeste, who works with painted cut paper. “What I do is just basically painted cut paper art,” she said. “It’s like collage, but I paint and add texture to all my own paper, and then I cut it out myself and glue everything down.”

Celeste said it’s great to see the community engaged in the artwork of its local artists. “It’s been really cool to see the whole art community,” Celeste said. “I realized I have a lot of opportunities here where I can make an impact in the community, and it just means a lot that I don’t have to wish for more, I guess, and I can do anything I want right here.”

Clutch Collective also hosted live music from the Two Tonez Acoustic Duo.

Marietta Makery hosted artists Ben Gutberlet and Beth Nash.

Gutberlet works with ceramics and paints. He said he thinks people in the area connect with some of his paintings because they depict parts of the Mid-Ohio Valley that sometimes get overlooked. “They’re beautiful,” Gutberlet said. “And like, they’re close to my heart. When I leave the area, I always want to come back. It’s a way of having it with me whenever I leave.”

Beth Nash is also a painter, but she also works with textiles to make unique figurines. “A friend of mine named them Nashties, because it’s after my name,” Nash said. “But, they’re altered dolls that I have rescued from the Goodwill, etcetera. And then I make the heads -- I’ve made the heads first, and I then try to make a body to with the head.”

Nash said she believes occasions like Artists Sundays where artists are encouraged to showcase their work are good for the artistic community in the area. “Well, I think it really helps that people can begin to follow your career,” Nash said. “And they can purchase from you hopefully. And it shows that there’s a wide range of creative people in this area, and they should get out there and show their light.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.