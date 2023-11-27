Memorial Health System will take part in global day of giving

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Giving Tuesday is a worldwide movement for people to together to support community organizations.

Jarrett Stull, executive director of Memorial Health Foundation said this is something everyone can participate in.

“Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give.”

Stull said that this is the 3rd Giving Tuesday Campaign MHF has participated in.

He explained that MHF has a goal to raise around $300,000 from 300+ donors to any one of its 30+ special patient assistance funds.

David Haas, President of Morrison Inc., announced a matching gift challenge of $25,000.

Stull said that all the money goes to support patients in our region.

“We manage 30+ patient initiatives that support the patients care journey from transportation assistance, help to afford prescriptions, support of children and families through our diabetes education program, diagnostic testing for under insured and uninsured, etc.”

Stull said it’s important to focus on our health.

“Your gift to memorial health foundation is truly a gift to our community where it’s used to ensure our loved ones, friends, neighbors, co-workers and more have access to the care they need.”

Gifts can be made online at //mhsystem.org/givingtuesday.

Donations can also be made via phone by calling the office at (740) 374-4913

Checks can be mailed to Memorial Health Foundation, PO Box 112, Marietta, Oh 45750

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.