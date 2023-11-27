Native Americans in the MOV: Present Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The presence of Native Americans in the Mid-Ohio Valley preceded the arrival of colonists by thousands of years. During which time, native societies, cultures, and ways of life were built.

Over time, as settlers came into the area, some of these ways of life were preserved while others were either altered or decimated due to the effects of colonization.

Ultimately, the native groups were pretty much decimated from the area through conflict and official actions.

According to Wesley Clarke, the lead archaeologist and collections manager at The Castle in Marietta, there are no officially recognized tribal groups in Ohio today, however...they do still keep in touch. As Clarke continues:

“...they are coming back more often and being invited back more often to take part in celebrations and scholarly studies of the Native American sites here in Ohio.”

One of the recent bigger undertakings of this partnership involves successfully getting eight of the pre-historic mounded earthwork sites listed on the International List of World Heritage Sites. Clarke explains:

“This is a list maintained by UNESCO, the (United Nations Scientific and Educational Organization), and it’s a really big deal to get these Native American sites in Ohio (on this list). There are 8 of them listed on the international listing. It’s the first prehistoric site in Ohio to be listed that way, and it’s one of only a few dozen sites in the entire United States that are listed. The Native American groups that used to be here and are outside the state now worked very closely with archaeologists, historians, and other scholars here in Ohio to help make that listing happen, and this is an effort that took over 10 years to make that happen.”

Clarke says that there are many great exhibits in our local museums that speak to the Native American presence here. Museums and historical sites such as Campus Martius, Blennerhassett Island, and Blennerhassett Museum.

Along with these exhibits, various marks of the native peoples are still present in the Mid-Ohio Valley to this day.

“...as far as actual sites go, probably the mounds we have here in Marietta, we have several very fine examples of prehistoric mounds that were created here, and fortunately they were set aside by the first settlers, so they’re in very good condition and provide a very nice example of what some of these mounded sites were like. There is some signage interpreting the sites to a limited degree, but certainly I encourage people to come take a look at our mound sites here in Marietta.”

