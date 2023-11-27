Obituary: Houser, Betty Lou Petty

Betty Lou Petty Houser, 94, of Parkersburg, WV, went peacefully into paradise on Friday morning, November 24, 2023.

She was born March 16, 1929, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Rex and Murhl Bauman Petty.

Betty graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1946. Soon after graduation, she met and married her soulmate, Bill Houser. They enjoyed a rich and fulfilling life together until his passing in 2008. She was a wonderful Christian woman, a prayer warrior, who loved the Lord with her whole heart. She loved going to church and was a member of the North End Church of Christ for over 70 years, serving in many capacities there. She worked as a waitress for Broughton’s during high school and American Greetings, but her most important role was being a homemaker and mother of three whose life centered on family. She devoted her life to her family. She took great pride in the successes of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the biggest supporter of all the endeavors her family took on. She was Betty to all her friends, but she will always be Ammy to her family. Betty was an immaculate housekeeper, and she thoroughly loved making her house a home. She loved to cook and bake, especially during the holidays where the family would gather for the best holiday meals. She enjoyed shopping for herself and others and was known as a thoughtful gift-giver. Later in life, Betty loved to travel both near and far with her son, David. Her trips included visits to Alaska, Western National Parks, and New England, just to name a few. Above all else, she treasured the time she spent with her family. There are no words to express how deeply she will be missed.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, David Houser; daughters, Kim (Ross) Snyder, Denise (Jerry) Carpenter; brother, Marvin (Joan) Petty; sisters-in-law, Becky Petty, Jane Houser; grandchildren, Kayla (Michael) Snyder-Umstot, Kelsey Snyder, Kameron Snyder, Karson Snyder, Jenna Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Fallon Lindamood, Abram Lindamood, Dior Dunn-Martin; and several special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Bill Houser; sister, Elsie Heinsleman; brother, Gene Petty; nephew, Ted Heinsleman.

Funeral services will be at 11 A.M. Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at North End Church of Christ, 1301 West Virginia Avenue, with Eddie Cooper, Mark Aites, and Doug Petty officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at North End Church of Christ.

A special thank you to the staff of Amedisys and her caregivers for caring for our mom in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Potter Children’s Home in her memory at 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Houser family.

