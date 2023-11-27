Obituary: Mayo, Richard

Richard Mayo, 76, of Williamstown, went to be with the Lord on November 25th, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with his closest family members nearby after his short battle with cancer.

Richard was born on May 16th, 1947, in his home in Williamstown, WV, where he lived his whole life until the day he took his last breath. He lived with his precious dogs and cats that he adored. In his younger years, he participated in farming with cows, chickens, goats, and pigs. He grew up working on the family farm since he was a young boy, helping to take care of his family, especially after his dad passed away. He worked full-time at Fenton Art Glass for around 18 years. He then turned to working as a construction worker for Jeff Martin in Williamstown, building and painting houses for 35 years. He enjoyed his career choices. He loved what he did and lived for it.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen Mayo and Raymond Mayo.

He has two sisters, Sue and Jean, along with a half-brother Jim. He has two brothers-in-law, John and Rodney, and a sister-in-law, Lonetta.

He was able to enjoy 42 years of marriage with his first wife, Katherine Mayo. They had two daughters, Angie and Juanita. The daughters grew up on the farm and started families of their own. He has two granddaughters, Katrina and Sasha, and a grandson, who passed away shortly after birth, Michael. Since then, Juanita and Sasha have passed away also due to unforeseen circumstances.

He was able to watch his 11 great-grandchildren grow up often while at sporting events to, birthday parties to, Christmas and Easter, etc. In order, their names are Emma, Arabella, Jackson, Laylah, Londyn, Katie Mae, Dylan, Hudson, James, Noelle, and Greyden. He was also privileged to meet his great-great-grandson Porter, who kept him on his feet. He was unable to meet his other great-granddaughter, who passed away due to unforeseen circumstances as well while still in Sasha’s belly.

He loved all his family members, and he was able to be present his whole life until most recently because of his illnesses. Richard was blessed to have met his second wife, Nichole. He spent six wonderful years of marriage with her before she, too, passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack in July of 2019. He spoke about living a great life and how the Lord had blessed him. He was ready to be with the Lord and his loved ones that he had previously lost.

It is Richard’s request that he be cremated, and Richard’s family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

