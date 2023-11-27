Obituary: McDonald, Sheila Rae

Sheila Rae McDonald, 81, of Ellenboro, WV (Finch Community), departed this life Friday, November 24, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 15, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late George William and Lillian Adna Rinehart(Underwood).

Sheila graduated from Pennsboro High School with the class of 1960. After high school, she worked as a glass decorator at Mid Atlantic Glass, Casto Glass, and WV Glass Specialty, all of Ellenboro, WV. She also was a substitute cook at Ellenboro Elementary. Sheila was a long-time member of the Eastern Star and the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church of Finch, WV. She was an excellent cook, and was known for her Salt Rising Bread. She enjoyed shopping, spending time at family and church events, and was an avid helper of the community. Sheila was the number one supporter for her family and was there to cheer them on in anything that they were involved in.

She is survived by her loving children, Greg McDonald (Angela) and Sheri Lawrence (Richard), both of Ellenboro, WV; grandchildren, Megan Francis (Jesse), Shayla McGuire (Ryan), Tyler McDonald, Ashley Lawrence, and RJ McDonald; great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Kolt Francis, and Dax McGuire; special friends, Shirley J. Ratliff, and the Steven Dotson Family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Alden McDonald; grandchildren, Tera McDonald and David Lawrence; and Aunt Estelle L. Chapman.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Finch, WV. Visitation will take place the night prior, Tuesday, from 4-8 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

