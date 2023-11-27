Obituary: Ramsey, Sonia Cheryl

Sonia Cheryl Ramsey, 79, of Belpre, Ohio, died at the Belpre ER on November 24, 2023.  She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on April 29, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Everett Dewayne and Margaret Cox.  She had worked for many years for the Belrock Diner, specializing in making pies.  She had been President of the Belpre Senior Citizens.

Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Self of Belpre, Ohio, a grandson, Daulton Self of Belpre, Ohio, a sister, Loretta Elliott of Waverly, WV, and her grandchildren, Breanna Sky Stemple, Braxton Steven Self, and Brayden William Self.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Richard Ramsey, and a brother, William E. “Pawnee” Cox.

Services will be on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, with Reverend David Hubbard officiating.  Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum, Belpre, Ohio.  Friends may call at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

