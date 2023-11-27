Obituary: Thompson, Marilyn Mildred

Marilyn Mildred Thompson, 94, of Parkersburg, passed away November 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was the daughter of the late Luther Clyde and Mildred Pahl Moore. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, and is a graduate of Parkersburg High School.

After retiring from Kaiser Aluminum after 21 years, she went on to work for Nashua Photo for seven years, then moved to Rock Hill SC, working several years for the Bank of York. She was a member of Lubeck United Methodist Church, loved to read and sing, and was a beautiful pianist.

She is survived by four children: Jon Barton Sams of Winsted, MN, Julie Anne Thompson of Charlotte, NC, William Kirk Thompson, and Jane Allison Thompson, both of Parkersburg, WV. In addition to her children, leaves behind her younger sister Carolyn Rolston, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Lew “Bud” Moore and Paul Moore, a cherished son, Brent Sams, and a precious granddaughter, Molly Ann Thompson.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. John Mason and Dr. Marcela Rugel for their tireless dedication, love, and time to the care of their beloved mother.

A memorial visitation will be held 6-8 PM Friday, December 1, 2023, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 PM at Lubeck Cemetery.

