Obituary: Ward, Waunita Carol

Waunita Carol Ward, 93, of Marietta, Ohio, went to her Heavenly home on November 24, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital as family held her hand.

Carol was born in Lawrence Township at Sitka in what is still the family home on February 24.1930, to parents Mildred Ewing Lane LaFaber and Roe Hill LaFaber. It was in Sitka and the close surrounding area she spent her formative years, attending Lawrence School at Dart, going to church, cultivating her love for dogs, attending 4-H, practicing the piano, fishing, and running her trotline, enjoying the company of her Grandpa LaFaber and most precious, developing a close bond with her older brother Calvin.

After graduating high school in 1946, she attended Marietta College briefly but chose rather to enter the workforce, first being employed at the “record store” and then moving to employment at Fenton Art Glass in Williamstown, WV, from where she retired after 42 years.

Carol liked to crochet and go shopping. She enjoyed bus trips and traveling on vacation. She loved helping raise the bulldogs. But of all of Carol’s interests and hobbies, her greatest love and gift was music. An accomplished pianist, organist, and accordion player, Carol enriched the lives of others by playing for countless weddings and faithfully playing the organ on Sundays at Moss Run Community Church.

Carol first married Kenneth Martin in her parents’ home on February 5, 1954. She is survived by her daughter Beverly Carpenter of Sitka. Grandchildren include Darcie (David) Rosen of Oakdale, CT, Adam (Sarah) Carpenter of Wellington, OH, Clint Carpenter of Sitka, and Troy (Tia) Carpenter of Simpsonville, SC. Great grandchildren are Henry, Everly, Edwin, Noah, and Owen.

Carol later married Delbert “Bud” Ward Jr. on August 25, 1971. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Deidre (Ryan) Goins of Virginia Beach, VA, and stepson, Douglas (Marsha) Ward of Marietta. Step-grandchildren include Nakia, Meagan, and Landon Goins, all of Virginia Beach, VA, and Cassandra Layne and James Travis Layne of Parkersburg, WV, and Brant and Wesley Ward of Marietta. Step-great-grandchildren include Hannah, Eyland, Hailey, Jaslyn, Jordyn, Payton, Paige, William, and Tildynn. Carol dearly loved her family.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Calvin, who died at 19 in WWII.

Also her husband Delbert in 2005, and stepson Donald Ward and stepdaughter Deborah Buchanan. Lastly, she lost her faithful dog, Penny.

The family extends special thanks to Jean Ewers and Anita Collins for their help to Carol over the years.

Visitation for Carol will be at McClure- Schafer- Lankford Funeral Home, 314 4th Street, Marietta, on Tuesday, November 28th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at Moss Run Community Church, 41 Alexander Rd on State Route 26. Following the service, the burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park in Reno. Online condolences may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, folks may feel free to donate to the need upon their heart or may consider giving to local dementia awareness or to Alzheimer’s Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Dr. Clarksburg, Maryland 20871.

