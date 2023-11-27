Parkersburg South High School kicks off annual Letters to Santa program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South High School kicked off its annual Letters to Santa program Monday morning.

Kids throughout the area can send their Christmas wishlist letters to Parkersburg South and receive a personalized response from Santa Claus and his student helpers at the high school.

Parkersburg South teacher Katie Nestor said the Letters to Santa program is popular with kids throughout the area. “We get letters from schools, we get letters from children at home, daycares, and we welcome those from all sorts of places, so your letters to Santa, and we love to help Santa get those letters answered,” Nestor said.

Nestor said the letter writing program has gotten bigger and more ambitious since it started about eight years ago. “On average, we started out with about 300 letters that first year, and it’s grown,” she said. “Some years we get about 1300 letters. We’re hoping to be even bigger this year.”

Parkersburg South Seniors Tobi Adublu, Olivia Raber, and Cate Evans are helping with the letter writing this year. The three students said they’re happy to lend their time and energy to making the holiday season just a bit more magical for younger kids in the area.

“Something nice and fun for the kids to do,” said Adublu. “Something to give them to look forward to, I guess, for the Christmas season.”

“I think that we can all say we really enjoy writing these letters for the kids -- well, helping Santa write the letters for the kids,” said Raber. “Because it helps build that sense of community within our area and our feeder schools especially.”

“I’m really excited because I think it just adds just a little extra magic for these kids during the Christmas season and gives them something to look forward to,” said Evans.

Raber said participating in the letter program helps make her feel like a part of a greater community. “It’s great to have that reminder that we are part of something so much bigger than just ourselves, and these little kids still have that touch of magic to them that you don’t always see as you grow up,” she said.

Letters should be addressed Attention to Mrs. Nestor and mailed to 1511 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, W.Va. 26101 with a return address. Scans of handwritten letters can also be emailed to santashelperspshs@gmail.com with a return address. Letters should be postmarked by Dec. 8 to guarantee a response.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.