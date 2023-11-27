Patrol reports on Thanksgiving holiday statistics

Ohio State Highway Patrol
By Carrie Rose
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is announcing the fewest deaths since 2018 were on Ohio roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to OSHP provisional statistics, eight people died during the five-day Thanksgiving reporting period from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26. In 2022, 16 people died on Ohio roadways during the same time period.

Throughout the state, 319 people were arrested for driving while impaired and 111 for illegal drugs. The OSHP also reported Troopers issued citations for 526 seat belt violations and 181 distracted driving violations.

The OSHP also noted they assisted more than 1,500 motorists.

