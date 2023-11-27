Thanksgiving travelers exceed Turnpike’s expectations

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Turnpike says last week’s transactions exceeded estimates for Thanksgiving travel.

According to the Department of Transportation, more than 724,000 transactions were completed between Tuesday, November 21, and Sunday, November 26, 10,000 more transactions than expected for the week.

“The WV Turnpike was well prepared for a heavy influx of traffic during Thanksgiving week,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “I couldn’t be prouder of our Toll Operations, Maintenance crews, Courtesy patrol, Traffic Flaggers, State Police Troop 7, and Dispatch Center for their commitment this week to ensure traffic ran as smoothly as possible.”

The busiest day for travel was Sunday with just more than 160,000 transactions. The Turnpike says only 67,000 transactions were clocked on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mincks reported secondary explosions occurring due to the fire.
UPDATE: Crews battle structure fire near Belpre
Jeannette R. Frazier Obit
Obituary: Frazier, Jeannette R.
This year’s theme was “Christmas in Toyland.”
Merry-Etta parade brings Christmas spirit to downtown
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Farnsworth, Betty Jackson
The native peoples throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley lived and went about everyday life in their...
Native American history of the MOV: Post-colonization

Latest News

Fairmont State University came to visit Parkersburg.
Fairmont State University hands out scholarships
Lewis Rexroad has been a dedicated political volunteer in Wood County for decades.
Wood County Commissioners recognize local volunteer with Spirit of Wood County Award
Kids throughout the area can send their Christmas wishlist letters to Parkersburg South and...
Parkersburg South High School kicks off annual Letters to Santa program
Parkersburg South High School kicks off annual Letters to Santa program
Parkersburg South High School kicks off annual Letters to Santa program
Wood County Commissioners recognize local volunteer with Spirit of Wood County Award
Wood County Commissioners recognize local volunteer with Spirit of Wood County Award