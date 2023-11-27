Tips on decorating for the holidays

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This time of year, everyone starts to decorate their house for the holidays.

Sometimes it can be hard to figure out a good starting place for decorating.

Crown Decor and Gifts owner Keith McClung shares a good starting place for everyone.

“I always say ‘Start with good greens.’ So, invest in a good Christmas tree and good garlands because those are things that are going to last from season to season to season. Then you can change your decor elements on that every year,” said McClung.

Figuring out what to add to the greenery can be challenging, but there are places around to help you find the perfect additions.

“We love when people walk through the door, and we can give them some new ideas. We make things work together, like patterns and textures, that they may not have thought of. Maybe sometimes think outside of the box with your decor elements, but get something you love and that you can use year after year,” said McClung.

If you want to make your decorations last longer, McClung suggests mixing it up, even when it comes to glass ornaments on your tree.

“Do two, three, or four of those on your tree but then supplement with plastic ornaments, and bury them in the tree. Make your ribbon stretch, make everything stretch. Don’t count out second-hand shops for great Christmas decor. Personally, I have a tree at home with over 1,000 vintage ornaments that were all bought at second-hand shops, eBay, and everything else,” suggests McClung.

Even with all of the advice, McClung shares what he believes is most important when it comes to decorating.

“Just do what you love. Christmas is about having fun and celebrating what you love, and it doesn’t matter what people think. Just have a great season,” reminds McClung.

