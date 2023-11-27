Town meeting held to discuss future of Tuppers Plains fire department

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - People in Orange Township in Meigs County met Sunday night to discuss the future of the Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department.

Funding for the fire department is currently in jeopardy after a levy that accounted for about 30% of its budget expired in 2022 and another levy failed in this year’s general election.

Sunday evening, fire department members and the Orange Township Trustees developed a plan to get another levy on the ballot in the March primary next year while maintaining the fire department’s operations in the meantime. Many members of the public attended the meeting and voiced their support for the fire department.

Fire Department Safety Officer Collette Johnson says she believes the meeting went well. “I think this meeting went a long way to help us work together,” Johnson said. “The township and the public and our department. And I’m glad we have a plan of action. I’m hopeful.”

The exact amount of the levy that could be on the ballot next year isn’t set in stone yet. The fire department will have a special public meeting on December 2 at 2 p.m. to figure out the details.

