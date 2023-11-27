Wood County Commissioners recognize local volunteer with Spirit of Wood County Award

By Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commissioners recognized a local man with a Spirit of Wood County Award this morning.

Lewis Rexroad has been a dedicated political volunteer in Wood County for decades, as well as doing work in Pleasants and Tyler Counties.

Rexroad has volunteered as a poll worker in Wood County elections since 2000. He’s also been a prominent figure in the Wood County Republican Party and the state Republican Party, serving on the Executive Committees of both.

Rexroad said he’s honored to have his service recognized by the County Commission. “I was really surprised,” he said. “Had no idea it was coming, still don’t know how it got started. But anyway, I’m just real happy with it. And it’s always nice to be recognized.”

Rexroad also served as one of five West Virginia electors pledged to Donald Trump during the 2020 election and is an Air Force veteran.

Rexroad will be awarded a Nicely Award by the Wood County Republican Party this Thursday.

