Academic Achiever: Reagan Parsons

Senior Reagan Parsons of Parkersburg South High School is our Academic Achiever of the Week.
Parsons boasts a 4.0 grade point average.
Parsons boasts a 4.0 grade point average.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South senior Reagan Parsons boasts a 4.0 grade point average. Parsons credited her parents for prioritizing academics.

“My parents would always joke around about it because my brother was not so serious about it. He always wanted to get good grades, but they always told me I was the better academic child, and I always took it serious with them.”

She shared her plans after she graduates high school.

“I plan to sit for my state boards after I graduate which is a thousand hours. I go take a test and I will have my haircutting license. I plan to attend Ohio University or West Liberty and continue to study speech pathology and on the side cut hair to make money.”

Parsons is a student-athlete. She said her favorite memory from school is what her volleyball team was able to accomplish this year.

It was our first time in twelve years making it to the state championship and it’s a pretty big accomplishment. We actually came on top in the regional championship, which we bummed out in the sectionals losing to Hurricane and them we came back at regional and beat them in the championship, so that is probably my favorite memory.”

Parsons said she has never had an issue with balancing academics and sports.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mincks reported secondary explosions occurring due to the fire.
UPDATE: Crews battle structure fire near Belpre
Waunita Carol Ward Obit
Obituary: Ward, Waunita Carol
Richard Mayo Obit
Obituary: Mayo, Richard
Betty Lou Petty Houser Obit
Obituary: Houser, Betty Lou Petty
Jeannette R. Frazier Obit
Obituary: Frazier, Jeannette R.

Latest News

Crocker said volunteers are also needed to distribute food bags.
Food pantry at risk of closing amid rising prices
Wood County Career and Technical Education students plan agricultural project
Wood County Career and Technical Education students plan agricultural project
The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus
Ohio lawmakers consider bill to require teaching capitalism in financial literacy courses
Healthcare Hopefuls Can Get a Look at Future Careers
Washington County Career Center Holding Healthcare Career Event