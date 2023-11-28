Academic Achiever: Reagan Parsons

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South senior Reagan Parsons boasts a 4.0 grade point average. Parsons credited her parents for prioritizing academics.

“My parents would always joke around about it because my brother was not so serious about it. He always wanted to get good grades, but they always told me I was the better academic child, and I always took it serious with them.”

She shared her plans after she graduates high school.

“I plan to sit for my state boards after I graduate which is a thousand hours. I go take a test and I will have my haircutting license. I plan to attend Ohio University or West Liberty and continue to study speech pathology and on the side cut hair to make money.”

Parsons is a student-athlete. She said her favorite memory from school is what her volleyball team was able to accomplish this year.

It was our first time in twelve years making it to the state championship and it’s a pretty big accomplishment. We actually came on top in the regional championship, which we bummed out in the sectionals losing to Hurricane and them we came back at regional and beat them in the championship, so that is probably my favorite memory.”

Parsons said she has never had an issue with balancing academics and sports.

