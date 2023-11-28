Belpre City Council votes on public camping ban - one more vote left

Belpre City Council meets.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre’s ban on public camping has passed another reading. It has one more to go.

The ordinance would ban camping on public grounds. When it comes to how it would be enforced, violators would be fined up to $150 on a first offense. For further offenses, the fine would get more expensive and could be accompanied by jail time.

Public camping exceptions would be made for people who get permission from city officials to camp for historical, cultural, or educational purposes.

For more background on the why behind this legislation, click the link below.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/10/24/belpre-city-council-passes-first-reading-public-camping-ban-legislation/

Also at city council, a new police officer was sworn in. Jason Hall has worked for both the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Marietta College, according to officials.

