Belpre defeats Meigs in season opener, 69-47

Meigs at Belpre Girls Basketball
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Belpre Golden Eagles girls basketball team got off to a 1-0 start on Monday night, in the first game for new head coach Regina Leftwich, as they took down the Meigs Lady Marauders 69-47 at home.

Julia Way and Gracie Bills led the way for the Belpre offense, as they each poured in 20 points in the winning effort. Shy Miller also chipped in with 16 points.

Belpre will play their next game at home against Federal Hocking on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mincks reported secondary explosions occurring due to the fire.
UPDATE: Crews battle structure fire near Belpre
Waunita Carol Ward Obit
Obituary: Ward, Waunita Carol
Richard Mayo Obit
Obituary: Mayo, Richard
Betty Lou Petty Houser Obit
Obituary: Houser, Betty Lou Petty
Jeannette R. Frazier Obit
Obituary: Frazier, Jeannette R.

Latest News

Aubrey Pepper goes up for a lay up as part of her 22 point game against Athens.
Warren holds off Athens 46-33 in season opener
Maxwell Molessa scores a touchdown as Williamstown eliminates Tucker County.
Williamstown defeats Tucker County, advances to third straight Super Six
Football Scores from November 10
2023 Football Frenzy Week 13 Recap
Makenna Huss will head to West Virginia State for Acro and Tumbling.
Makenna Huss signs with West Virginia State University for Acro and Tumbling