Belpre defeats Meigs in season opener, 69-47

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Belpre Golden Eagles girls basketball team got off to a 1-0 start on Monday night, in the first game for new head coach Regina Leftwich, as they took down the Meigs Lady Marauders 69-47 at home.

Julia Way and Gracie Bills led the way for the Belpre offense, as they each poured in 20 points in the winning effort. Shy Miller also chipped in with 16 points.

Belpre will play their next game at home against Federal Hocking on Thursday night.

