Discover Day for medical careers at Washington Co. Adult Tech Career Center

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - There’s an event coming up for students with dreams of working in healthcare.

The Washington County Adult Technical Career Center is holding a Discovery Days! It’s a medical careers day for high school juniors and seniors. They will be able to learn more about career pathways in healthcare and the training needed to pursue those careers.

You can sign up by calling 1-800-648-3695 or visiting their high school guidance counselor.

All Washington County Schools have been invited, Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute, Williamstown, and St. Marys have also been invited. If you’re a Junior or Senior at those schools and would like to come, just call the number and let them know.

Lori Smith, who does recruiting and marketing for the center, said thee are a lot of benefits for students who are considering a career in healthcare.

“Students will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on activities and simulations in a variety of medical careers, including surgical technologist, medical assistant, nursing assistant, emergency medical technician (EMT) and more. They will also meet industry experts that are working in healthcare and learn more about careers. They will be able to interact with employers and learn more about job opportunities and they can learn about options available to them to assist with paying for training/school.”

New this year, the Marietta Fire Department to be on hand to discuss EMT, according to Smith. She also said students will be able to participate in simulations of EMT training procedures.

Erica Chidester, the medical programs manager for the Career Center, said students will have hands-on activities in every session they go to. Student’s will get to practice drawing blood, work with an electronic cadaver, and more.

Chidester explained that one of the benefits of going to something like this is being able to interact with the employers.

Smith said, “it gives our youth an avenue to explore careers in healthcare and the diversity of careers available. It also provides a hands-on environment to experience what a surgical technologist would be doing during surgery or how an EMT saves a life. Even more importantly it connects students directly to employers so they can have a deeper understanding of employment options and needs. Many employers are offering tuition reimbursement or incentive plans for those pursuing careers in healthcare.”

The Washington County Career Center – Adult Technical Training is located at 21740 State Route 676 in Marietta. All training is 12-months or less with training leading to credentials/certifications in the medical field, according to Smith.

You can find out more on their website, https://www.thecareercenter.net/adult-technical-training

You can also follow along on its Facebook Page, here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.