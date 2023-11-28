Fairmont State University hands out scholarships

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fairmont State University came to visit Parkersburg to hand out $2,000 scholarships to incoming freshman who may be interested in attending the university.

“They have been admitted, accepted, and the SOAR scholarship all they have to do tonight is show up here to the Parkersburg Art Center, attend the event, and then they get a $2,000 scholarship.” said Alicia Kalka, Interim Vice President of Student Success.

The university’s goal is to make it easier and more affordable for people interested in attending college.

“We know that the cost of higher education continues to be a concern for families and so what we are doing is taking actionable steps to make sure we drive down that cost of attendance for students by having opportunities like this. This scholarship event is merit based but it is an opportunity again for students to use this as a stackable scholarship which means anything else that they might get from us or again anything that they may get from their community, like community scholarships. So this is in addition and on top of what they might already be receiving.” said Kalka.

A qualification for this scholarship is you must attend a SOAR event which is interacting with the faculty and staff and learning about the campus.

“Students are going to get to interact with their academic, they can get additional questions answered, they can talk with housing, they can talk with financial aid, we know that a lot of students have questions about how they are going to pay for all this. So by simply attending this event tonight, they have to be here in person they get that additional $2,000 scholarship. That is our commitment to them.” stated Kalka.

They have more upcoming events around West Virginia and Pennsylvania including the one this Thursday on Fairmont State University campus at 6pm.

You can find more details on their website at https://www.fairmontstate.edu/

