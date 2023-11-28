Food pantry at risk of closing amid rising prices

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A food pantry that has been serving the Parkersburg area for decades is at risk of closing amid rising costs.

The Good Shepherd Episcopal Church’s food pantry serves hundreds of people in need each month.

Pantry volunteer Linda Crocker said rising food prices are forcing families to look for help, which in turn, adds more of a burden on the pantry to keep up with the demand.

Crocker said the local homeless population has increased dramatically in recent months.

“We used to see maybe two or four in a month. Now, we see 250 to 300 individuals in a month, and they can come up to twice a week to get a food bag. So, we are handing out up to 700 bags of food a month to the homeless population. We are really struggling right now to come up with the money to continue this ministry because it costs a lot and we just don’t have that money here within the church budget.”

Crocker said volunteers are also needed to distribute food bags.

Pantry information can be found HERE

