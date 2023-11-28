Jan Dils Golden Apple: Tammy Koreski from Edison Middle School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The November 2023 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was given to a teacher from Edison Middle School

Tammy Koreski is an 8th grade science teacher.

She was nominated by one of her students. They say she’s had a big impact on their life.

“I just think she’s helped me. A lot through all my grades and stuff. And she’s just pushing to be a better student,” said Ethan Morrison, an 8th grade student.

Koreski said it was a surprise to win the award.

“I was very, very surprised and. A nice honor. It’s nice to be recognized sometimes. You know, wonder if you’re making any differences or as anyone notices.... and it is nice.”

She says Ethan nominating her makes it even more special.

“I’ve known Ethan for a very long time. I’ve been as wrestling coach for three years and he’s a great kid and he got his first report card this year and got. A 4.0 , which is amazing. He made student council. He’s doing awesome.”

If you’re a teacher and wondering if you’re making an impact, Koreski says to look to your students.

“The proofs always in the kids when you see the improvement in the kids? When you see them doing better and you can’t help but know that you’re, you know, doing something good.”

And if you’re considering becoming a teacher, Koreski said it’s worth it.

“We need teachers. We need people who care, you know, it’s important - more than just that the education is the relationships that you form with these kids and so being a coach for 22 years and you know, it’s rewarding.”

If you have a teacher you’d like to nominate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.