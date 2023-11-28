Obituary: Adkins, Leslie Jean

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, 2023, Leslie’s culinary skills were required in Heaven’s kitchen. After a yearlong, fiercely-fought battle with cancer, Leslie transitioned from this earth at her home in Boaz, WV. Her generous spirit and her care for others will live on in those whose lives she touched directly and the lives she hoped to aid indirectly in her decision to donate her body to WVU School of Medicine to benefit education and research.

Born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on May 22, 1952, to Laverne and Bruce Kunz, Leslie grew up all over the world with her siblings Gary Kunz, Kris Kunz, Cindy Kunz, and Bruce Kunz before she put down roots in Parkersburg, WV. She raised two daughters with Gordon M. Miller (who preceded her in death): Carissa Miller of Marietta, OH, and Vanessa Miller of Chapel Hill, NC, and she cherished her granddaughter, Violet. Leslie was a fun-loving friend, and she also provided motherly care to many of her children’s friends and friends of friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her brothers and sisters, daughters, nieces, nephews, stepdaughter and stepson, her granddaughter, and her faithful dachshund Geno.

Leslie had a genuine fondness for things that grow and enjoyed gardening, cooking and trying new foods, and bird watching. She and her husband, Robert Adkins, married in 2016 and spent their time traveling across the United States, including Puerto Rico. Whether it was camping by a quiet river or hiking a treacherous path, Leslie’s spirit of adventure, love of life, sense of humor, and appreciation for natural beauty were contagious.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Care for their exemplary level of patient care and comfort to the family in her final months. In accordance with her wishes, there is no funeral planned, but the family will organize a celebration of her life at a later date.

