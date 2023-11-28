Obituary: Carder, James Dale (Jim)

James Dale (Jim) Carder, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on November 24, 2023, in Belpre, Ohio. The oldest of five, Jim was born on March 16, 1950, in Charleston, Arkansas (his family lived in Barling). A proud Vietnam veteran, he served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1988, retiring as a Staff Sergeant.

Jim was a dedicated family man with a deep love for his family. He was an extremely proud father to his two sons, whom he raised as a single father after losing the love of his life, Chong Yim Pak Carder. Jim is a cherished grandfather to his four grandchildren, and Jim’s life partner, Sandy Cross, was also a significant part of his life.

In addition to his military service, Jim had a successful career as an equipment operator for the State of West Virginia from 2000 to 2011 (when he retired from the state). Outside of work, he enjoyed being a devoted Raiders NFL Football fan and found joy in cooking spicy food.

Jim will be remembered for his love for his family, his dedication to his country, and his passion for the Raiders football team. He will be deeply missed by his surviving family members, including his sons, James Carder (Elizabeth) of Nashville, TN, and Shaune Carder (Vivian) of Parkersburg, WV; his grandchildren, Jude Carder, Ezra Carder, Isla Carder, and Amari Carder; his sisters Linda Platt, Ella Wigal, Sherry Phillips, his brother Tommy Carder; and his partner, Sandy Cross.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Dale Orland Carder, his mother, Ella Mae Carder (Leatherwood), and his beloved wife, Chong Yim Pak Carder.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Vienna, WV. After the visitation, we will have a beer in his honor at the American Legion Post 15 in Parkersburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory can be made to one of the following:

Doctors Without Borders (https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/)

Vietnam Veterans of America (https://vva.org/)

Wounded Warrior (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/)

The Raider Foundation (https://www.raiders.com/community/raiders-foundation)

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carder family.

