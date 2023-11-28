Obituary: Carpenter, Mark Edward

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mark Edward Carpenter, 55, of Williamstown, WV, passed away peacefully from an extended illness.

He was born November 2, 1968, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Charles E. Carpenter and Stephanie G. Slaton Carpenter Black.

Mark enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his sister, Lisa R. Green (Gary); brother, Scott E. Carpenter (Julie); niece, Kelsey Carpenter; nephews, Ryan Carpenter, Kyle Carpenter, and Brady Carpenter; great-nephew, Johnathan Carpenter; great-niece, Briar Heflin; several cousins; close friends, Dan Winters and Nic Jones; and his beloved dog, M.J.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Juanita Elliott and Thelma Carpenter.

At Mark’s request, there will be no services. A memorial gathering will be at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna, is honored to serve the Carpenter family.

