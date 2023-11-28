Obituary: Erb, Melvin ‘Mel’ E.

Melvin ‘Mel’ E. Erb, 77, of Lower Salem, Ohio, passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital on Saturday, November 25, 2023. He was a beloved neighbor and friend to many.

Melvin was born October 31, 1946, in Elk Township, Noble County, Ohio, to the late Roman and Marjorie Greathouse Erb. He married Shirley Groves (who preceded him in death in 2016) on August 29, 1969, in Tucson, Arizona. The two were married for 47 years.

Throughout his life, Melvin was well-known for his physical strength and tenacity, having owned and operated a successful timbering business, Erb Logging, for nearly 50 years and cutting his last trees when he was nearly 75 years old.

Melvin will be greatly missed by his daughter Melissa and son-in-law Robert Buchanan of Lowell, Ohio, and his two beautiful granddaughters who were his pride and joy, Taylor Cruz (Eduardo) of Kissimmee, Florida and Kasey Buchanan of Kettering, Ohio.

He is also survived by three sisters, Marie Barton of Tucson, Arizona, Bonnie Eddy of Newport, Ohio, and Brenda Long (Mike) of Fleming, Ohio; two brothers, Wayland (Wynn) Erb and Bruce (Patricia) Erb both of Lower Salem, Ohio, brother-in-laws Rick (Debbie) Groves and Merle Hall both of Marietta, special niece Kimberly (Travis) Baker of Caldwell, Ohio and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, brothers Bill and (infant) Jimmie Erb.

Special thanks to Wayland and Wynn Erb and neighbors Janell and Eddy McConnell for their unwavering help with Melvin and his beloved pets, Roscoe and Mikey, and Marietta Memorial for their compassionate care.

In accordance with his wishes, Melvin will be cremated, and a private memorial will be held at the family’s convenience. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home has been entrusted to care for the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

