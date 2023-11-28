Obituary: Greathouse-Carpenter, Linda M.

We are devastated to announce the unexpected passing of Linda M. Greathouse-Carpenter. She left this world to join her beloved Dad on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at the age of 54.

Linda was born December 4, 1968, in Marietta, a daughter of Marjorie A. Sparks and the late James L. Greathouse. She was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Madison “Maddie,” and a sweet, beautiful grandson, Calum. They were her everything; she loved them both with her whole heart and was so proud of Maddie. She was a devoted wife of John Carpenter, whom she found her home with and loved unconditionally. Upon their marriage, she gained a bonus daughter, Maddie Carpenter, whom she also loved very much.

Linda (Lin, Missy, or Aunt Da, as family and friends call her) had the most selfless, caring, fun-loving heart, the kindness of souls who would always listen to what anyone had to say but never hesitate to tell you what was on her mind. She had a soft spot for anyone in need and had no end to her giving and helping others, including little lost animals she’d find while on a walk or driving by on the road. She never failed to make her family laugh, sometimes hysterically, with all her funny stories and jokes. She was very creative and artistic; she could draw and paint the most beautiful pictures. She also enjoyed reading, writing stories, and music; she loved to sing songs, especially with her Dad, and reminiscing of days gone by. But her favorite days were spent with her family, who she lived for and loved beyond words.

She is survived by her husband, John, daughter Maddie (Clinton) and grandson, Calum, stepdaughter Maddie (Tommy), beloved Mom, Marjorie, sister Teresa (Shawn), brother Eric, three nieces: Nicki (Chris), Kylie (Mikey), Jalynn (Dillon), nephew Gavin, three great nieces: Kennedy, Raelynn and Marlie, two great nephews, Bentley and Ziggy, all whom she loved deeply.

She is preceded in death by her beloved Dad, Jim, grandparents Austin and Eileen Clayton and Pearl, and her uncle Rodger.

She will be sadly missed by her whole family and will forever be remembered and loved.

“What we have once enjoyed deeply, we can never lose. All that we loved deeply becomes a part of us.” – Helen Keller.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday (Nov. 30) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. The family will greet friends before the services from 9:00 until 11:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

