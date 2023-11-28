Obituary: Pearce, Edna Jane

Edna Jane Pearce, 92, of Lower Salem, OH, passed away at 11:13 pm, Thursday, November 23, 2023.  She was born on October 23, 1931, in Washington County, Ohio.

Edna is survived by her daughter Mary Mitchell of Amarillo, TX; and her son Mark Powell and wife of Cutler; grandchildren Jessie Powell, Justin (Cressa) Powell; great-grandchildren Austin Powell and  Katie Ferguson and special friend Mark Rea.

At her request, she will be cremated, and no services will be held at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Memorial contributions will be appreciated in her memory to the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County, 307 Lancaster Street, Suite 1, Marietta 45750.

