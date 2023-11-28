Obituary: Stewart, Sr., Gary Wayne

Gary Wayne Stewart, Sr. Obit
Gary Wayne Stewart, Sr. Obit(None)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Gary Wayne Stewart, Sr., 77, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the Residence at Salem Woods. He was born in Martins Ferry, OH, on November 6, 1946, to the late Bessie Workman Stewart and Joseph Stewart.

He loved to travel and enjoyed working on cars or anything that had a motor.

Gary is survived by his three children, Gary W Stewart, Jr. (Beth) of Independence, KY; Lorie Powell (Richard) of Mannington, WV; and Lee Ann Brunoni (John) of New Matamoras, OH. He has 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Terry (Lynn) of West Chester, OH; Joseph (Yvonne) of Abilene, TX; and Dennis of Woodsfield, OH; and his sister-in-law Patricia Stewart of Shadyside, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Larry, his sister, Thelma, and a great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel with Danny LeMasters officiating. Burial will follow in Cameron Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

