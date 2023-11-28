Obituary: Thorniley, Eltheda Eunice

Eltheda Eunice Thorniley, 95, of Marietta, OH., passed away Monday, November 27, 2023, at Elison of Marietta. She was born December 2, 1927, in Ashtabula, OH., to the late William and Elizabeth Howard Miller.

Eltheda worked for AT&T and Broughton’s and was in the Pioneer’s Club of retired phone employees.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara and Pat Thorniley, and a sister, Wilma Miller Packard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Thorniley, a daughter, Dana Thorniley, and brothers Howard and Paul Miller.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 3 PM with Brian Smith officiating at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH.

Visitation will be from 1 until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Rd., Marietta, OH. 45750. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

