Obituary: Wigal, Barbara L.

Barbara L. Wigal, 69, of Vienna, went to be with her Lord while her husband, Don Wigal, of 50 years was by her side. She was born to the late Arthur L. and Marjorie Beall Varner.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Eric Wigal (Helen), Stephanie Stephens, and Elizabeth Wilson (Daniel); grandchildren, Stephan Stephens (Morgan), Madelyn Stephens, Jacob Stephens, Brianna Wigal, and Holley Wilson; three great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Bob Wigal; and sister-in-law, Bonnie, who were all there for her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two siblings, Judy and Arthur Varner.

At the family’s request, there will be no public services at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.LambertTatman.com

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Wigal family.

