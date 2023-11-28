Ohio lawmakers consider bill to require teaching capitalism in financial literacy courses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would make changes to financial literacy courses in public school classrooms.

Ohio Senate Bill 17 would require public schools to include course materials concerning free market capitalism in their financial literacy courses. The bill builds on a piece of legislation passed last year that made financial literacy courses a requirement for high school students.

Proponents of SB 17 argue that teaching students about the economic system they live under is just as important for financial literacy as learning about credit or how to balance a checkbook. “Our greatest obligation to Ohio students is prepare them for success,” Sen. Steve Wilson (R - District 7) told the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee in March. “One of the most important ways to prepare them for a successful life ahead is to make sure that they understand how money works and how that system works.

Opponents argue the bill wouldn’t be good for teachers. “There are already 27 standards in the high school financial literacy course,” said Rep. Sean Brennan (D - District 14) during the Nov. 28 House Education Committee meeting. “This bill will add 10 more. That’s almost a 30% increase. We wonder why so few young people want to be teachers and why so many want to leave this honorable profession.”

Brennan suggested several possible amendments to the bill, including removing 10 of the existing financial literacy standards to make room for new ones or requiring capitalism be included in economics or world history courses rather than financial literacy courses. None of those amendments were formally voted on for inclusion by the committee. The committee voted 10-5 to report the bill encouraging passage.

SB 17 passed the Ohio Senate in March.

