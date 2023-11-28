SMART529 help families save for educational futures

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - SMART529 is a program in West Virginia for Educational savings.

The W.Va. State Treasurer’s office started this about 20 years ago, with the investments managed by Hartford Funds, according to Jørn Earl Otte.

Otte is the Strategic Marketing Consultant, SMART529.

He explained that there are three different SMART529 plans: SMART529 WV Direct (www.smart529.com), SMART529 Select (www.smart529select.com), and The Hartford SMART529 (The Hartford SMART529 (hartfordfunds.com).

“West Virginia residents and their beneficiaries are eligible to participate in any of the three plans, and out-of-state residents can participate in either the Select or The Hartford SMART529. The Hartford SMART529, however, is only available through financial professionals.”

Otte said that West Virginia residents have some other benefits as well.

“In addition to the ability to save for higher education, West Virginia residents receive state tax benefits. Annual contributions to SMART529 accounts reduce, dollar-for-dollar, a resident’s West Virginia state adjusted gross income, which helps save money on state taxes.”

Otte said that starting in 2024 there will be some new benefits.

“ Starting in 2024, 529 Plan Account Owners Will Be Able to Roll Over Unused 529 Funds to Roth IRA Accounts: In December 2022, as part of the government’s year-end spending bill, the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 was signed into law by the President. This Act permits an additional type of qualified distribution for 529 plan assets by allowing limited tax and penalty-free 529 plan rollovers to Roth IRA accounts beginning in 2024. This increased flexibility may help to address the needs of account owners whose beneficiaries do not pursue higher education or who have leftover funds within their 529 account due to their beneficiary receiving a scholarship.”

Otte described 529s as being to higher education what 401k plans are to retirement. It’s a way for people to set aside money for future expenses in education.

