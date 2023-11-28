Warren holds off Athens 46-33 in season opener

Athens at Warren Girls Basketball
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Warren Lady Warriors basketball team struggled early but bounced back to win a defensive effort over the Lady Bulldogs of Athens 46-33 in their season opener.

In the second season under coach Brad Venham, the Warriors contributions from young players and veterans. Freshman Aubrey Pepper led the way for the Warriors with 23 points. Mackenzie James-Maguire was also in double digits with 10 points.

For Athens, Quinn Banks led the way with 12 points, while Asa Holcombe poured in 11 of her own.

Warren will next take the court on Thursday against New Lexington on the road.

