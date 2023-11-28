Wood County Career and Technical Education students plan agricultural project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Career and Technical Education students are learning about agriculture and providing produce to Parkersburg South High School.

Tuesday afternoon a group of CTE students harvested hydroponically grown lettuce that they grew in a green house behind Parkersburg South High School. The agriculture program is entirely student run: not only did students grow and harvest the lettuce, but they also organized maintenance, marketing and selling of the lettuce as part of a simulated workplace.

Student Michelle Sampson said the hands on agricultural experience gives the students a better perspective on the industry. “A lot of kids can now better understand the issues and the production of everything that they’re getting from their local stores that the producers are dealing with,” Sampson said.

The lettuce is being sold to Wood County Schools for use in Parkersburg South’s cafeteria. The program was made possible by a grant from the West Virginia Department of Education.

