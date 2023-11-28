WVU-P Foundation completes purchase of OVU campus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU-P foundations has completed the $4.6 million purchase of the 255.22 former OVU campus.

“We were finally able to close on the OVU property that is in Wood County and partially in the city of Vienna. It’s 255.22 acres and that now belongs to the WVU-P foundation,” said WVUP President, Dr. Torie Jackson.

For the foundation this purchase hasn’t been on their radar for a long time but all it took was a budget and a dream to know they wanted to buy the campus.

“We had an opportunity last time in September where we started thinking about a $10 million dream and it included that property and being able to renovate it so we can help improve the MOV as a whole by making sure that property was a viable part of our future,” said Jackson.

The future they had envisioned is coming for students of the present and the future. A future that Jackson think will better the community.

“So the future for that property is the property in the city of Vienna that is in the North Campus will someday be the WVU Parkersburg incubator of technology center. It’s the place we are going to move our science programs and network administration with cyber security and we also hope to add mechanical engineering,” she said.

This project is expected to be finished sooner rather than later.

“So, everything is depending on supply chains that we can’t control and an extremely large construction project but it is our goal that we will be able to open this new facility for the fall of 2025,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.