31-year-old shot in the face for not sharing potato chips, police say

Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.
Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.(Pexels)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating after they said they spoke with a person who was shot in the face for not sharing his potato chips.

Officers with the Akron Police Department responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

WOIO reports the 31-year-old victim had taken himself to the hospital.

Officers reportedly found the man with a gunshot wound to the face that was deemed non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim told them he was confronted by an unknown man outside of Lusty’s Adventure on Stanton Avenue. He said the other man shot him with a handgun after he refused to give him some potato chips.

The reported suspect then left the scene in a vehicle.

Officials are working to identify the man in question.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Wayne Stewart, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Stewart, Sr., Gary Wayne
Crocker said volunteers are also needed to distribute food bags.
Food pantry at risk of closing amid rising prices
Linda M. Greathouse-Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Greathouse-Carpenter, Linda M.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wigal, Barbara L.
Eltheda Eunice Thorniley Obit
Obituary: Thorniley, Eltheda Eunice

Latest News

Artist Tree Display open at Parkersburg Art Center
Artist Tree Display open at Parkersburg Art Center
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say
Peoples Bank Christmas window display
Peoples bank continues to spread Christmas joy
Stevens said businesses will now have access to grants and tax breaks under the new designation.
Downtown Parkersburg announces new historic district
The changes will be complete on Monday
Changes to intersection in Marietta