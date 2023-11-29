Artist Tree Display open at Parkersburg Art Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center has a new display that celebrates the holiday season and the work of notable artists at the same time.

The annual Artist Tree Display has returned to the Art Center.

The display is made up of trees decorated by art center employees and volunteers to embody the works of different artists. The 18 trees in the display represent well known artists like Salvador Dali and Picaso, as well as more obscure artists.

Art Center Board Member Diana Wilson said the trees juxtapose the holiday spirit with the world of art. “I think my favorite part not only creating the trees but coming and seeing the way other local artists has their interpretation of this artist’s style, but bringing it into, like, a Christmas flair,” Wilson said.

Each tree has a donation box beside it. People who visit the display can vote with their dollars on the best tree. All funds collected will go toward programs at the Art Center.

The trees will remain on display until Dec. 22.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.