Changes to intersection in Marietta

Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) - Changes will take place at an intersection in Marietta on Monday.

The intersection of Putnam Ave. and Jackson St. will become a four-way stop intersection.

This is in preparation for the Par Mar Oil Company construction and to make the intersection compliant with the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher talked about the timing behind the change.

“We are doing this early on to not only make the public aware of it but because of safety concerns with the trucks and things coming out of the development. The construction company will start with demolition and Earthmoving there this year. There’s going to be a lot going on on that side of the river, and we are just making preparations,” said Mayor Schlicher.

Crews will work on Monday to complete the changes and officially turn the intersection into a four-way stop.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.