Dogs help kids read through Tail Waggin’ Tutors program

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reading out loud is a common fear. It’s something Tail Waggin’ Tutors aims to give kids more confidence in. WTAP has more on how the program’s unique selection of teachers is helping kids grow.

Some tutors have glasses, some wear dresses, and some have tails. Out of all the tutors in the program, local child Sparrow said that Jagger is her favorite.

“I just like his kind of dog. He’s just really cool,” she said.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors is run by Therapy Dogs International. The program is active in multiple local libraries. During sessions, certified therapy dogs listen to kids read out loud.

Charmaine Dotson, who was leading Tuesday’s session, said, “Some kids that are very shy about reading aloud are not so shy if they’re reading to a dog. The dog is not judgmental.”

She has witnessed the program’s impact.

“I’ve had autistic children who, again, read better or maybe can make complete sentences where they couldn’t before,” Dotson said.

The program doesn’t just give kids confidence in their reading. Dotson said being around animals teaches kids empathy and helps them better understand body language.

“They have to learn how to read…how did you know the doggy was hungry? How did you know the doggy was thirsty? How did you know the doggy was sad? And so they can carry those skills over into dealing with other human beings,” she said.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors is open to all reading abilities, whether a child is there to improve or simply to read to dogs.

You can contact your local library to see if they’re one of the participating branches.

