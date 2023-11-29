Downtown Parkersburg announces new historic district

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Parkersburg now has its fourth official historic district.

The newly recognized “Downtown Parkersburg Historic District” includes most of lower Market Street and lower Juliana Street.

Downtown PKB executive director Amanda Stevens said the designation holds significant promise for downtown redevelopment.

Stevens said businesses will now have access to grants and tax breaks under the new designation.

“So, it’s more incentive for people to come downtown to invest or open a business. I do want to clarify, there is no downside. Some people have had concerns there will be a stricter code they will have to follow in their building and that is not the case. It’s money that is there if you want to apply for it, but it’s certainly not going to put any new restrictions on properties; it’s definitely just a plus.”

Stevens said the designation will allow the district to tap into the growing heritage tourism industry.

