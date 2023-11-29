Man arrested in Athens County on drug charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - On November 28th, 2023, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force and Ohio Adult Parole Authority attempted to locate a man in Jacksonville with outstanding warrants.

Detectives had received tips that Sun K. Leeper was currently at South Poplar Drive, Jacksonville, trafficking narcotics while staying in a makeshift room in a garage on the property.

Detectives made contact at the garage and Leeper was found, detained, and arrested on an active warrant from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. During the arrest, illegal narcotics and paraphernalia were located in plain sight. A search warrant was obtained and a subsequent search of the living area in the garage was completed.

Suspected meth, cash, a scale, and drug paraphernalia were seized by law enforcement. All applicable items will be sent to BCI for lab analysis.

Sun K. Leeper, age 50, formerly of Logan, Ohio was arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail for hold on the felony parole violation warrant. Requests for additional charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review.

