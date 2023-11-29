Marietta College student competing in national baking competition

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - New Martinsville native Bre Herrick is in the mix to become The Greatest Baker, presented by Buddy Valastro, who is better known as the Cake Boss.

The winner will take home a grand prize of $10,000 and have their work featured in Bake from Scratch magazine.

Herrick, who started her baking business at 12 years old, said she can’t believe the journey she is on in such a short time.

“If you asked me seven years ago that I would be right here right now, I would not have believed you. I definitely started out as a novice baker and it’s just amazing where this has taken me. Honestly, my community and the support I get from them is what’s making my dreams come true.”

Herricks passion far exceeds this contest.

The sophomore elementary & special education major shared her plans after college.

“I would like to go back to my community of New Martinsville, West Virginia and be a high school special education teacher. I’d like to one day own a food truck for my business so I can take my students to learn some job skills so they can be included in the workforce.”

At last check, Herrick is in first place in her group.

