Marietta College student competing in national baking competition

New Martinsville native Bre Herrick is in the mix to become The Greatest Baker.
The Greatest Baker
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - New Martinsville native Bre Herrick is in the mix to become The Greatest Baker, presented by Buddy Valastro, who is better known as the Cake Boss.

The winner will take home a grand prize of $10,000 and have their work featured in Bake from Scratch magazine.

Herrick, who started her baking business at 12 years old, said she can’t believe the journey she is on in such a short time.

“If you asked me seven years ago that I would be right here right now, I would not have believed you. I definitely started out as a novice baker and it’s just amazing where this has taken me. Honestly, my community and the support I get from them is what’s making my dreams come true.”

Herricks passion far exceeds this contest.

The sophomore elementary & special education major shared her plans after college.

“I would like to go back to my community of New Martinsville, West Virginia and be a high school special education teacher. I’d like to one day own a food truck for my business so I can take my students to learn some job skills so they can be included in the workforce.”

At last check, Herrick is in first place in her group.

The link to vote can be found HERE

We will have the full story in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Wayne Stewart, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Stewart, Sr., Gary Wayne
Crocker said volunteers are also needed to distribute food bags.
Food pantry at risk of closing amid rising prices
Linda M. Greathouse-Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Greathouse-Carpenter, Linda M.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wigal, Barbara L.
Eltheda Eunice Thorniley Obit
Obituary: Thorniley, Eltheda Eunice

Latest News

Peoples Bank Christmas window display
Peoples bank continues to spread Christmas joy
Stevens said businesses will now have access to grants and tax breaks under the new designation.
Downtown Parkersburg announces new historic district
The changes will be complete on Monday
Changes to intersection in Marietta
Vienna Police Department hires two new officers
Vienna Police Department almost fully staffed